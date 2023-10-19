Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is a versatile smartphone that caters to a range of user needs. Its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display provides vibrant visuals and deep contrasts, making it ideal for media consumption and gaming.

Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 778 processor, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking and demanding apps. The A73 boasts a versatile quad-camera setup, with a 108MP primary camera that delivers exceptional photo quality.

The device offers ample storage, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB.

A long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging keep you powered throughout the day. The A73 strikes a balance between performance, camera capabilities, and a visually pleasing display.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price in UAE

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A73 price in UAE is AED 1599.00/-

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 181 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Mint, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 670) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology Super AMOLED Plus Capacitive touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The phone has...