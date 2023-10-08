Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a powerful and feature-rich smartphone designed for productivity and creativity. With a stunning 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, it offers vibrant visuals and supports HDR10+ content.

The device is equipped with an Exynos 9825 or Snapdragon 855 processor (depending on the region), ensuring smooth performance. It boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, providing ample space for your files and apps.

The S Pen stylus enhances productivity, offering Air Actions and handwriting-to-text conversion. The triple-camera system includes a versatile 12MP main camera, 12MP telephoto lens, and 16MP ultra-wide lens.

The Note 10 supports fast charging and wireless power-sharing. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on Samsung’s One UI, based on Android. With its premium design and impressive features, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a top-tier smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in Pakistan is around Rs169,999/-

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 151 x 72 x 7.9 mm Weight 168 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features HDR10 compliant, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (2160p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Iris Scanner, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)

