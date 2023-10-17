Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch 120 Hz display.

The phone has an improved S Pen stylus for precision note-taking, drawing, and navigation.

The device includes multiple storage configurations, starting at 256GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Note series has always been a hallmark of premium innovation and cutting-edge technology, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is no exception. Samsung’s commitment to delivering top-tier features and a premium user experience is evident in this flagship device, making it a highly anticipated addition to the smartphone market in the United Arab Emirates.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This results in brilliant colors, deep blacks, and ultra-smooth scrolling and animations.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Exynos 990 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ in some regions) chipset, paired with ample RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and excellent performance, even with demanding apps and games.

The Galaxy Note series is renowned for its S Pen stylus, and the Note 20 Ultra takes it a step further. The improved S Pen is more responsive, allowing for precision note-taking, drawing, and navigation.

Samsung‘s camera technology is top-notch, and the Note 20 Ultra is no exception. It features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens. This setup ensures that you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The device comes in multiple storage configurations, starting at 256GB, ensuring that you have plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. A 4,500mAh battery powers the smartphone with

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE is 3,499 AED.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”