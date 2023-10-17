Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Note series has always been a hallmark of premium innovation and cutting-edge technology, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is no exception. Samsung’s commitment to delivering top-tier features and a premium user experience is evident in this flagship device, making it a highly anticipated addition to the smartphone market in the United Arab Emirates.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This results in brilliant colors, deep blacks, and ultra-smooth scrolling and animations.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the Exynos 990 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ in some regions) chipset, paired with ample RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and excellent performance, even with demanding apps and games.
The Galaxy Note series is renowned for its S Pen stylus, and the Note 20 Ultra takes it a step further. The improved S Pen is more responsive, allowing for precision note-taking, drawing, and navigation.
Samsung‘s camera technology is top-notch, and the Note 20 Ultra is no exception. It features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens. This setup ensures that you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.
The device comes in multiple storage configurations, starting at 256GB, ensuring that you have plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. A 4,500mAh battery powers the smartphone with
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE is 3,499 AED.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.5
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|208 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~494 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz@FHD/60Hz@QHD refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Stainless steel frame, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
