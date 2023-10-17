Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a stunning 6.9-inch 120 Hz display.
  • The phone has an improved S Pen stylus for precision note-taking, drawing, and navigation.
  • The device includes multiple storage configurations, starting at 256GB.
The Samsung Galaxy Note series has always been a hallmark of premium innovation and cutting-edge technology, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is no exception. Samsung’s commitment to delivering top-tier features and a premium user experience is evident in this flagship device, making it a highly anticipated addition to the smartphone market in the United Arab Emirates.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This results in brilliant colors, deep blacks, and ultra-smooth scrolling and animations.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Exynos 990 (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ in some regions) chipset, paired with ample RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking and excellent performance, even with demanding apps and games.

The Galaxy Note series is renowned for its S Pen stylus, and the Note 20 Ultra takes it a step further. The improved S Pen is more responsive, allowing for precision note-taking, drawing, and navigation.

Samsung‘s camera technology is top-notch, and the Note 20 Ultra is no exception. It features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP periscope telephoto lens. This setup ensures that you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The device comes in multiple storage configurations, starting at 256GB, ensuring that you have plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos. A 4,500mAh battery powers the smartphone with

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in UAE is 3,499 AED.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.5
Dimensions164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight208 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 + 2 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~494 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz@FHD/60Hz@QHD refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/3.0, 103mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 50x hybrid zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Stainless steel frame, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus, 9ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

