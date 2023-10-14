Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a top-tier smartphone known for its exceptional features. It boasts a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, providing stunning visuals.

Powered by a fast Exynos 990, it ensures seamless performance.

The phone features a versatile triple-camera system with a 64MP main lens, capable of capturing sharp and vibrant photos, along with 8K video recording. Its 4,000mAh battery offers long-lasting usage, and fast charging ensures quick refueling.

With an elegant design and ample storage options, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is a flagship smartphone designed to impress.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in UAE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in UAE is AED 1,499.00/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions152 x 68 x 7.9mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPUMali-G77 MP11
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (3240p@30fps, 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

