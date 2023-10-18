Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a noteworthy addition to the Galaxy S series.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-Core processor.

The phone has a substantial 5,000 mAh fast-charging battery.

Advertisement

Samsung has been a prominent player in the smartphone market for years, consistently delivering cutting-edge devices that set industry standards. The recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the USA has once again sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts. With a blend of top-tier features and a reputation for innovation, this smartphone is undoubtedly a noteworthy addition to the Galaxy S series.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a high resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This display is perfect for multimedia consumption, gaming, and everyday use.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor or Samsung‘s Exynos 2200, depending on the region. These processors offer lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking.

Users can choose from different storage options, with the base model offering 128GB. If you need more space, there are options to upgrade to 256GB or 512GB.

The camera setup on the S22 Ultra is truly impressive. It features a quad-camera system co-engineered with Olympus, including a 108 MP primary sensor, two telephoto lenses, and an ultra-wide lens. The camera system promises exceptional photography and video capabilities.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra continues the tradition of S Pen support, providing a versatile and precise input method for users who prefer stylus interaction.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023 The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The phone has...

With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, this smartphone ensures long-lasting usage on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, both wired and wireless, to keep you powered up throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in USA

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in USA is around 848 USD

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm Weight 228 g SIM Dual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite , Red, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”