Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a noteworthy addition to the Galaxy S series.
  • The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone has a substantial 5,000 mAh fast-charging battery.
Samsung has been a prominent player in the smartphone market for years, consistently delivering cutting-edge devices that set industry standards. The recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the USA has once again sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts. With a blend of top-tier features and a reputation for innovation, this smartphone is undoubtedly a noteworthy addition to the Galaxy S series.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a high resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This display is perfect for multimedia consumption, gaming, and everyday use.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor or Samsung‘s Exynos 2200, depending on the region. These processors offer lightning-fast performance and smooth multitasking.

Users can choose from different storage options, with the base model offering 128GB. If you need more space, there are options to upgrade to 256GB or 512GB.

The camera setup on the S22 Ultra is truly impressive. It features a quad-camera system co-engineered with Olympus, including a 108 MP primary sensor, two telephoto lenses, and an ultra-wide lens. The camera system promises exceptional photography and video capabilities.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra continues the tradition of S Pen support, providing a versatile and precise input method for users who prefer stylus interaction.

With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, this smartphone ensures long-lasting usage on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, both wired and wireless, to keep you powered up throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in USA

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in USA is around 848 USD

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm
Weight228 g
SIMDual SIM, dual stand-by (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3080 Pixels (~500 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

