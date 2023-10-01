Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the latest flagship smartphone offering from Samsung, packed with cutting-edge features to enhance your mobile experience.

Its stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The phone is powered by a powerful Exynos 2200 (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and excellent performance.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile triple-camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The 10MP front camera handles selfies and video calls with finesse.

The Galaxy S23 offers 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery, and runs on the latest Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 skin.

With an in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a top-tier smartphone for tech enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 in Pakistan is Rs. 399,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm Weight 167 g SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM, Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Lavender , Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lime , Graphite , Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1980 x 2340 Pixels (~503 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256 Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3900 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

