Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in UAE & Features 2023

Samsung, one of the leading giants in the smartphone industry, continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This flagship device is causing quite a stir among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in the United Arab Emirates, eager to explore its cutting-edge features and top-tier performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a breathtaking dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can go as high as 120 Hz, ensuring silky smooth interactions and vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, you’ll find Samsung’s Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on the region. Both options promise powerful and efficient performance, allowing for seamless multitasking, gaming, and handling of resource-intensive applications.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts an impressive quad-camera setup, which includes a high-resolution primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, a periscope telephoto lens, and a dedicated macro lens. This versatile camera system is designed to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a substantial battery capacity that ensures all-day usage. Fast charging and wireless charging capabilities further enhance the convenience and longevity of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in the UAE is around 3,575 AED.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra key specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5 Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8. 9 mm Weight 233 g SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red, Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency ( Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”