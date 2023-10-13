Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in UAE & Features 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in UAE & Features 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship smartphone from Samsung.
  • The phone has a breathtaking display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
  • The device is equipped with a long-lasting battery with fast charging.
Samsung, one of the leading giants in the smartphone industry, continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. This flagship device is causing quite a stir among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in the United Arab Emirates, eager to explore its cutting-edge features and top-tier performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a breathtaking dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can go as high as 120 Hz, ensuring silky smooth interactions and vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, you’ll find Samsung’s Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on the region. Both options promise powerful and efficient performance, allowing for seamless multitasking, gaming, and handling of resource-intensive applications.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts an impressive quad-camera setup, which includes a high-resolution primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, a periscope telephoto lens, and a dedicated macro lens. This versatile camera system is designed to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a substantial battery capacity that ensures all-day usage. Fast charging and wireless charging capabilities further enhance the convenience and longevity of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in the UAE is around 3,575 AED.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5
Dimensions163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight233 g
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsGreen, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

