Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

The smartphone market has been witness to a continuous wave of innovation and advancement, with each new flagship release pushing the boundaries of technology further. Samsung, a giant in the smartphone industry, has consistently delivered cutting-edge devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no exception.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a massive 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures vibrant colors, deep blacks, smooth scrolling, and smooth animations.
Under the hood, you’ll find the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (or Samsung‘s own Exynos variant, depending on the region). This chipset, coupled with ample RAM, ensures seamless multitasking and smooth performance in even the most demanding apps and games.
The S23 Ultra offers multiple storage configurations, starting at 128GB and going up to 512GB, ensuring you have plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos.
Samsung has always been known for its camera technology, and the S23 Ultra is no exception. It features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With this setup, you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.
Just like its predecessor, this device comes with S Pen support, providing users with the ability to take notes, draw, and navigate the device with precision.
Keeping this powerhouse running is a substantial 5,000mAh battery, which ensures all-day usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA is 1,199.00 USD
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|233 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
