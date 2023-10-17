Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

  • The smartphone market sees continuous innovation with each flagship release.
  • The S23 Ultra has a versatile quad-camera setup for stunning photos and videos.
  • Pen support is included for note-taking and precision navigation.
The smartphone market has been witness to a continuous wave of innovation and advancement, with each new flagship release pushing the boundaries of technology further. Samsung, a giant in the smartphone industry, has consistently delivered cutting-edge devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no exception.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a massive 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures vibrant colors, deep blacks, smooth scrolling, and smooth animations.

Under the hood, you’ll find the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (or Samsung‘s own Exynos variant, depending on the region). This chipset, coupled with ample RAM, ensures seamless multitasking and smooth performance in even the most demanding apps and games.

The S23 Ultra offers multiple storage configurations, starting at 128GB and going up to 512GB, ensuring you have plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos.

Samsung has always been known for its camera technology, and the S23 Ultra is no exception. It features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With this setup, you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

Just like its predecessor, this device comes with S Pen support, providing users with the ability to take notes, draw, and navigate the device with precision.

Keeping this powerhouse running is a substantial 5,000mAh battery, which ensures all-day usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA is 1,199.00 USD

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5
Dimensions163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
Weight233 g
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsGreen, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red,
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

