Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

The smartphone market has been witness to a continuous wave of innovation and advancement, with each new flagship release pushing the boundaries of technology further. Samsung, a giant in the smartphone industry, has consistently delivered cutting-edge devices, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no exception.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a massive 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This ensures vibrant colors, deep blacks, smooth scrolling, and smooth animations.

Under the hood, you’ll find the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (or Samsung‘s own Exynos variant, depending on the region). This chipset, coupled with ample RAM, ensures seamless multitasking and smooth performance in even the most demanding apps and games.

The S23 Ultra offers multiple storage configurations, starting at 128GB and going up to 512GB, ensuring you have plenty of space for apps, photos, and videos.

Samsung has always been known for its camera technology, and the S23 Ultra is no exception. It features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 108 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10 MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. With this setup, you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

Just like its predecessor, this device comes with S Pen support, providing users with the ability to take notes, draw, and navigate the device with precision.

Keeping this powerhouse running is a substantial 5,000mAh battery, which ensures all-day usage on a single charge. Additionally, it supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA is 1,199.00 USD

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5 Dimensions 163.4 x 78.1 x 8. 9 mm Weight 233 g SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, Cream, Lime, Sky Blue, Graphite, Red, Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 200 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency ( Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 45W wired, PD3.0 15W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”