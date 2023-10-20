Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE October 2023

Samsung introduces the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in the UAE.

The phone features a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.

A powerful octa-core processor ensures smooth performance.

Samsung, a pioneer in the world of smartphones, has unleashed its latest masterpiece upon the UAE market: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a reputation for pushing boundaries and setting new standards in mobile technology, this flagship device is generating a buzz among tech enthusiasts.

The phone features a breathtaking 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display, offering brilliant colors, sharp contrasts, and an adaptive refresh rate that can go up to 120 Hz. Whether you’re browsing, gaming, or streaming, the screen ensures a visually captivating experience.

At the heart of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra lies a formidable octa-core processor, delivering top-notch performance and multitasking capabilities. It ensures that even the most demanding tasks run effortlessly.

The camera system is where the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra truly shines. The rear camera array includes an impressive 108-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This powerhouse combination ensures you can capture virtually any shot with stunning detail. On the front, there’s a 40-megapixel selfie camera for striking self-portraits.

The phone runs on the latest Android OS with Samsung’s highly customizable One UI skin, offering a streamlined and user-friendly interface.

The device is available with generous storage options, ranging from 128GB to a whopping 1TB, catering to a wide range of storage needs.

With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers all-day battery life. It also supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging, ensuring you stay powered up and connected.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE is around 3,960 AED

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key specifications

Build OS Android 14 OS UI OneUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU 3.36 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 750 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 200 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide) + 10 MP (telephoto), 3x optical zoom, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video Front 12 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.4 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

