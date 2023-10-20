Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE October 2023

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE October 2023

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE October 2023

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE October 2023

  • Samsung introduces the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in the UAE.
  • The phone features a 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a high refresh rate.
  • A powerful octa-core processor ensures smooth performance.
Samsung, a pioneer in the world of smartphones, has unleashed its latest masterpiece upon the UAE market: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a reputation for pushing boundaries and setting new standards in mobile technology, this flagship device is generating a buzz among tech enthusiasts.

The phone features a breathtaking 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display, offering brilliant colors, sharp contrasts, and an adaptive refresh rate that can go up to 120 Hz. Whether you’re browsing, gaming, or streaming, the screen ensures a visually captivating experience.

At the heart of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra lies a formidable octa-core processor, delivering top-notch performance and multitasking capabilities. It ensures that even the most demanding tasks run effortlessly.

The camera system is where the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra truly shines. The rear camera array includes an impressive 108-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This powerhouse combination ensures you can capture virtually any shot with stunning detail. On the front, there’s a 40-megapixel selfie camera for striking self-portraits.

The phone runs on the latest Android OS with Samsung’s highly customizable One UI skin, offering a streamlined and user-friendly interface.

The device is available with generous storage options, ranging from 128GB to a whopping 1TB, catering to a wide range of storage needs.

With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers all-day battery life. It also supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging, ensuring you stay powered up and connected.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE is around 3,960 AED

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 14 OS
UIOneUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPU3.36 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 750
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 200 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide) + 10 MP (telephoto), 3x optical zoom, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
Front12 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.4 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

