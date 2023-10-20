Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE October 2023

Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Samsung, a pioneer in the world of smartphones, has unleashed its latest masterpiece upon the UAE market: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. With a reputation for pushing boundaries and setting new standards in mobile technology, this flagship device is generating a buzz among tech enthusiasts.
The phone features a breathtaking 6.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display, offering brilliant colors, sharp contrasts, and an adaptive refresh rate that can go up to 120 Hz. Whether you’re browsing, gaming, or streaming, the screen ensures a visually captivating experience.
At the heart of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra lies a formidable octa-core processor, delivering top-notch performance and multitasking capabilities. It ensures that even the most demanding tasks run effortlessly.
The camera system is where the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra truly shines. The rear camera array includes an impressive 108-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This powerhouse combination ensures you can capture virtually any shot with stunning detail. On the front, there’s a 40-megapixel selfie camera for striking self-portraits.
The phone runs on the latest Android OS with Samsung’s highly customizable One UI skin, offering a streamlined and user-friendly interface.
The device is available with generous storage options, ranging from 128GB to a whopping 1TB, catering to a wide range of storage needs.
With a substantial 5,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers all-day battery life. It also supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging, ensuring you stay powered up and connected.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra latest Price in UAE is around 3,960 AED
|Build
|OS
|Android 14 OS
|UI
|OneUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, eSIM (Nano-SIM), (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|3.36 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 750
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3088 Pixels (~501 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP + 12 MP (ultra-wide) + 10 MP (telephoto), 3x optical zoom, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.4 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
