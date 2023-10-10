Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone as part of its Galaxy Z series, building on the success of the Z Flip 4 series. The launch is expected to happen in the coming months.

The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 740.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features dual 12 MP cameras and a brighter LED flash, while the front-facing camera is 10 MP and hidden under a punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget’s battery is 3700 mAh and supports fast charging at 25 W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 359,999/- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications Build OS Android 13 OS UI One UI 5.1.1 Dimensions Unfolded: (165.1 x 71.9 x 6. 9 mm ), Folded: (85.1 x 71.9 x 15. 1 mm ) Weight 188 g SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM Colors Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Cover display: Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels ( Gorilla Glass Victus 2), 306 ppi Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 4.0 Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video (4K@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front ( opened ), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified) Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless