Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan & detailed

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023
Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone as part of its Galaxy Z series, building on the success of the Z Flip 4 series. The launch is expected to happen in the coming months.
The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It comes with a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 740.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features dual 12 MP cameras and a brighter LED flash, while the front-facing camera is 10 MP and hidden under a punch-hole cutout.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The gadget’s battery is 3700 mAh and supports fast charging at 25 W.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 359,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI 5.1.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm), Folded: (85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1 mm)
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM
|Colors
|Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Cover display: Super AMOLED, 3.4 inches, 720 x 748 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), 306 ppi
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video (4K@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic front (opened), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
