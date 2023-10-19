Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that redefines mobile technology. With a dynamic 7.6-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, it transforms from a compact phone into a tablet-sized screen, providing a versatile and immersive experience.

Powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor, it delivers top-notch performance for multitasking and demanding apps.

This device boasts a remarkable triple-camera system, including a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 12MP telephoto lens, ensuring exceptional photo and video quality. It features a 10MP front camera for selfies when the phone is folded.

With 5G connectivity and a 4,500mAh battery, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast data speeds and all-day usage. The Z Fold 2 is well-crafted with a sturdy hinge and comes with the S Pen support, making it a truly innovative and premium smartphone for productivity and entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in UAE

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in UAE is AED 3828.83.00/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI One UI 2.1 Dimensions Unfolded: (159.2 x 128.2 x 6. 9 mm ), Folded: (159.2 x 68 x 16.8 mm) Weight 279 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1536 x 2208 Pixels (~354 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, Cover display: 6.23, Super AMOLED, (816 x 2260 pixels) + (25:9) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10 Front When Opened : 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″ + When Closed: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front Glass (Folded), Plastic front (unfolded), Glass back, Aluminum frame, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 11W, Reverse wireless charging 9W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

