Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that redefines mobile technology. With a dynamic 7.6-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, it transforms from a compact phone into a tablet-sized screen, providing a versatile and immersive experience.

Powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor, it delivers top-notch performance for multitasking and demanding apps.

This device boasts a remarkable triple-camera system, including a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 12MP telephoto lens, ensuring exceptional photo and video quality. It features a 10MP front camera for selfies when the phone is folded.

With 5G connectivity and a 4,500mAh battery, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast data speeds and all-day usage. The Z Fold 2 is well-crafted with a sturdy hinge and comes with the S Pen support, making it a truly innovative and premium smartphone for productivity and entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in UAE

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in UAE is AED 3828.83.00/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOne UI 2.1
DimensionsUnfolded: (159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm), Folded: (159.2 x 68 x 16.8 mm)
Weight279 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMystic Black, Mystic Bronze
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1536 x 2208 Pixels (~354 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, Cover display: 6.23, Super AMOLED, (816 x 2260 pixels) + (25:9)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10
FrontWhen Opened: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″ + When Closed: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSamsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front Glass (Folded), Plastic front (unfolded), Glass back, Aluminum frame, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 11W, Reverse wireless charging 9W
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The phone has...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story