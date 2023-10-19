Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The phone has...
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that redefines mobile technology. With a dynamic 7.6-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display, it transforms from a compact phone into a tablet-sized screen, providing a versatile and immersive experience.
Powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor, it delivers top-notch performance for multitasking and demanding apps.
This device boasts a remarkable triple-camera system, including a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 12MP telephoto lens, ensuring exceptional photo and video quality. It features a 10MP front camera for selfies when the phone is folded.
With 5G connectivity and a 4,500mAh battery, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast data speeds and all-day usage. The Z Fold 2 is well-crafted with a sturdy hinge and comes with the S Pen support, making it a truly innovative and premium smartphone for productivity and entertainment.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price in UAE is AED 3828.83.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|One UI 2.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 mm), Folded: (159.2 x 68 x 16.8 mm)
|Weight
|279 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1536 x 2208 Pixels (~354 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, Cover display: 6.23, Super AMOLED, (816 x 2260 pixels) + (25:9)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10
|Front
|When Opened: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″ + When Closed: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Front Glass (Folded), Plastic front (unfolded), Glass back, Aluminum frame, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 11W, Reverse wireless charging 9W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.