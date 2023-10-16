Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
The Vivo Y76 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ display. The smartphone...
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a prime example of this commitment to innovation, combining the convenience of a smartphone with the versatility of a tablet. With its cutting-edge features and unique foldable design, it has captivated tech enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a distinctive foldable design with two displays. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, while the main unfolded display is a massive 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. These displays offer vibrant colors, sharp contrasts, and smooth scrolling, making them a visual treat for multimedia and productivity.
Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking. It handles demanding tasks and heavy applications with ease.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with up to 512GB of internal storage, offering ample space for apps, photos, videos, and files. Unfortunately, it does not support external microSD card expansion.
Samsung equips the device with a versatile camera system. On the rear, it boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 12 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The cover screen features a 10 MP selfie camera, while the main screen offers an under-display 4 MP camera. The camera performance is excellent, capturing stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a dual-cell 4400mAh battery, which may not sound overly large for a device with two displays, but it manages to last a full day with moderate usage. Fast charging and wireless charging options are available for quick power top-ups.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE is over 3,499. AED.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.5
|Dimensions
|unfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm) Folded: (67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm)
|Weight
|271 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|Under display camera: 4 MP F/1.8 + Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.