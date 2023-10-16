Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
  • The smartphone has a foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz display.
  • The device includes Android 13 and the One UI 5.1.1 operating system.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a prime example of this commitment to innovation, combining the convenience of a smartphone with the versatility of a tablet. With its cutting-edge features and unique foldable design, it has captivated tech enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a distinctive foldable design with two displays. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, while the main unfolded display is a massive 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. These displays offer vibrant colors, sharp contrasts, and smooth scrolling, making them a visual treat for multimedia and productivity.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking. It handles demanding tasks and heavy applications with ease.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with up to 512GB of internal storage, offering ample space for apps, photos, videos, and files. Unfortunately, it does not support external microSD card expansion.

Samsung equips the device with a versatile camera system. On the rear, it boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 12 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The cover screen features a 10 MP selfie camera, while the main screen offers an under-display 4 MP camera. The camera performance is excellent, capturing stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a dual-cell 4400mAh battery, which may not sound overly large for a device with two displays, but it manages to last a full day with moderate usage. Fast charging and wireless charging options are available for quick power top-ups.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE is over 3,499. AED.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.5
Dimensionsunfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm) Folded: (67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm)
Weight271 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
FrontUnder display camera: 4 MP F/1.8 + Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

