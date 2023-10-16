Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The smartphone has a foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz display.

The device includes Android 13 and the One UI 5.1.1 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a prime example of this commitment to innovation, combining the convenience of a smartphone with the versatility of a tablet. With its cutting-edge features and unique foldable design, it has captivated tech enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a distinctive foldable design with two displays. The cover screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, while the main unfolded display is a massive 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. These displays offer vibrant colors, sharp contrasts, and smooth scrolling, making them a visual treat for multimedia and productivity.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking. It handles demanding tasks and heavy applications with ease.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with up to 512GB of internal storage, offering ample space for apps, photos, videos, and files. Unfortunately, it does not support external microSD card expansion.

Samsung equips the device with a versatile camera system. On the rear, it boasts a triple-camera setup, including a 12 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. The cover screen features a 10 MP selfie camera, while the main screen offers an under-display 4 MP camera. The camera performance is excellent, capturing stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a dual-cell 4400mAh battery, which may not sound overly large for a device with two displays, but it manages to last a full day with moderate usage. Fast charging and wireless charging options are available for quick power top-ups.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in UAE is over 3,499. AED.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI One UI 3.5 Dimensions unfolded: (158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm) Folded: (67.1 x 158.2 x 16.0mm) Weight 271 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680) Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1768 x 2208 Pixels (~372 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits ( peak ), Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6. 2 inches , 832 x 2268 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Under display camera: 4 MP F/1.8 + Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), Plastic front (Unfolded), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus), Aluminum frame, Stylus support, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast charging 25W, Fast wireless charging 10W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

