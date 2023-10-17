Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that offers a seamless user experience.

Featuring a flexible, high-resolution 7.6-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, this device is perfect for multitasking and immersive media consumption.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor and ample RAM, it ensures lightning-fast performance. The Z Fold 4 boasts a versatile camera setup, including a triple-lens system with advanced AI capabilities.

Its durable hinge design allows for smooth folding and unfolding while maintaining durability. With 5G connectivity, a large battery, and an S Pen for added productivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a premium and innovative smartphone that redefines the boundaries of mobile technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in UAE is AED 3880.00/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

Build OS Android 12L OS UI OneUI 5.0 Dimensions Folded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm) Weight 263 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Cover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless

