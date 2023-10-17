Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that offers a seamless user experience.
Featuring a flexible, high-resolution 7.6-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, this device is perfect for multitasking and immersive media consumption.
Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor and ample RAM, it ensures lightning-fast performance. The Z Fold 4 boasts a versatile camera setup, including a triple-lens system with advanced AI capabilities.
Its durable hinge design allows for smooth folding and unfolding while maintaining durability. With 5G connectivity, a large battery, and an S Pen for added productivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a premium and innovative smartphone that redefines the boundaries of mobile technology.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in UAE is AED 3880.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12L OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.0
|Dimensions
|Folded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm)
|Weight
|263 g
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|Cover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
