Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that offers a seamless user experience.

Featuring a flexible, high-resolution 7.6-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, this device is perfect for multitasking and immersive media consumption.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor and ample RAM, it ensures lightning-fast performance. The Z Fold 4 boasts a versatile camera setup, including a triple-lens system with advanced AI capabilities.

Its durable hinge design allows for smooth folding and unfolding while maintaining durability. With 5G connectivity, a large battery, and an S Pen for added productivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a premium and innovative smartphone that redefines the boundaries of mobile technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in UAE is AED 3880.00/-

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12L OS
UIOneUI 5.0
DimensionsFolded: (155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8 mm), Unfolded: (155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm)
Weight263 g
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsGraygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, Cover display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 120Hz, 25:9 ratio, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
FrontCover Camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) + under display: 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), Plastic front (unfolded), glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone. It...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story