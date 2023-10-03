Advertisement
Edition: English
Sofitel hiring for many positions across UAE with salaries up to 10,000 dirhams

Articles
Sofitel, a prestigious luxury hotel brand, is delighted to announce multiple job opportunities that offer competitive salaries of up to 10,000 dirhams, promising an exceptional path for career growth.

Eligibility Criteria

To be part of the Sofitel family in the UAE, there are certain eligibility criteria to consider:

Education: Depending on the role you’re interested in, you may need a high school diploma, vocational training, or relevant academic qualifications. Some positions may require a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management or a related field.

Experience: The experience requirements vary depending on the position. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply for entry-level roles, while experienced professionals with a background in the hospitality industry are highly valued.

Language Skills: Proficiency in English is generally required for most positions, and knowledge of other languages, such as Arabic or French, can be advantageous.

Work Authorization: Applicants must possess the necessary work authorization to work in the UAE.

Documents Required

Prepare the following documents to streamline your application process:

Updated Resume or CV: Highlight your skills and experiences relevant to the job you’re applying for.

Copies of Academic Qualifications: Include copies of your academic certificates and any relevant certifications.

Passport-Size Photographs: Provide recent passport-size photographs.

Copy of Passport: If applicable, include a copy of your passport with a valid UAE residence visa.

Professional References: If available, attach professional references and letters of recommendation.

How to Apply for Sofitel

Applying for these exciting job opportunities at Sofitel is a straightforward process.

  1. Visit the official website: Go to the Sofitel website or access the careers section of the Accor Group’s website.
  2. Browse Job Openings: Explore the list of available job openings in the UAE.
  3. Choose your position: Select the desired position and click on the “Apply Now” or “Submit Your Application” button.
  4. Create an Account: Either create an account on the Accor Group’s careers portal or log in if you already have one.
  5. Complete the application: Fill out the online application form with accurate information and upload the required documents.
  6. Review and Submit: Carefully review your application, ensuring all details are accurate, and then submit it.

Job Vacancies for Sofitel

TITLELOCATIONAPPLY LINK
One Touch Service OfficerDubaiApply Now
Hostess – ManavaDubaiApply Now
Security SupervisorDubaiApply Now
Kids Club CoordinatorDubaiApply Now
Talent & Culture – Inspire ParticipantDubaiApply Now
Housekeeping – Inspire ParticipantDubaiApply Now
Outlet ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
Sous Chef – The World EateryDubaiApply Now
Junior Sous Chef – MauiDubaiApply Now
IT ManagerRas al KhaimahApply Now
Marketing ManagerRas al KhaimahApply Now
Room AttendantDubaiApply Now
Director of HousekeepingRas al KhaimahApply Now
Director of Sales & MarketingRas al KhaimahApply Now
Director of RevenueRas al KhaimahApply Now
Director of RoomsRas al KhaimahApply Now
Director of Talent & CultureRas al KhaimahApply Now
Director of EngineeringRas al KhaimahApply Now
Director of CulinaryRas al KhaimahApply Now
Director of Food & BeverageRas al KhaimahApply Now
Cost Control OfficerDubaiApply Now
Junior Sous Chef – The World EateryDubaiApply Now
Director of MarketingDubaiApply Now
Senior Chef De Partie – Hong LoongDubaiApply Now
IT CoordinatorDubaiApply Now
Assistant Information Technology ManagerDubaiApply Now
Head Waiter – LagunaDubaiApply Now
Sales Coordinator – Russian SpeakerDubaiApply Now
Commis 1Abu DhabiApply Now
Front Desk AgentAbu DhabiApply Now
Demi ChefAbu DhabiApply Now
Pool AttendantDubaiApply Now
Waiter/Waitress – Brasserie BouludDubaiApply Now
Director of OperationsDubaiApply Now
EHS ManagerAbu DhabiApply Now
ReceptionistDubaiApply Now
Front Office SupervisorDubaiApply Now
Assistant Front Office ManagerDubaiApply Now
DoormanDubaiApply Now
Executive HousekeeperAbu DhabiApply Now
PainterDubaiApply Now
InternshipDubaiApply Now
Banquets ManagerDubaiApply Now
Events Magnifique PlannerAbu DhabiApply Now
Food & Beverage ManagerDubaiApply Now
ElectricianDubaiApply Now
Team Leader – EngineeringDubaiApply Now
Assistant Outlet Manager – All Day DiningDubaiApply Now
BartenderAbu DhabiApply Now
Waiter/Waitress – All Day DiningDubaiApply Now
Hostess – All Day DiningDubaiApply Now
Spa ReceptionistDubaiApply Now
Demi Chef de Partie – Brasserie BouludDubaiApply Now
Spa TherapistDubaiApply Now
Accounts Executive – FinanceDubaiApply Now
Hostess – Asian RestaurantDubaiApply Now
F&B Captain – Asian RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Bartender – Asian RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Commis II – Gastro PubDubaiApply Now
Hostess – LagunaDubaiApply Now
Waiter/Waitress – PorterhouseDubaiApply Now
Cost Control OfficerDubaiApply Now
Waiter / WaitressDubaiApply Now
Security OfficerDubaiApply Now
Food & Beverage HostessDubaiApply Now
Director of Marketing & PR CommunicationsDubaiApply Now
Bartender – Club LoungeDubaiApply Now
Waiter/Waitress – Club LoungeDubaiApply Now
Barista – Club LoungeDubaiApply Now
F&B Supervisor – Club LoungeDubaiApply Now
Club Millesime Supervisor – Front OfficeDubaiApply Now
Maintenance ManagerDubaiApply Now
Chef de Cuisine – Asian RestaurantDubaiApply Now
Lobby Lounge Manager – BijouDubaiApply Now
Assistant Housekeeping ManagerDubaiApply Now
Guest Relations AgentDubaiApply Now
Sommelier – Fine DiningDubaiApply Now
Club Millesime AgentDubaiApply Now
Waiter/Waitress – Pool BarDubaiApply Now
Housekeeping AttendantDubaiApply Now
Embark on an exciting journey with Sofitel in the UAE, where luxury meets hospitality excellence. Your dream career may just be a few clicks away!

