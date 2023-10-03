Holiday Inn offers various job opportunities in the UAE, with salaries reaching 9,000 dirhams
Holiday Inn, a renowned name in the world of hospitality, is offering...
Sofitel, a prestigious luxury hotel brand, is delighted to announce multiple job opportunities that offer competitive salaries of up to 10,000 dirhams, promising an exceptional path for career growth.
To be part of the Sofitel family in the UAE, there are certain eligibility criteria to consider:
Education: Depending on the role you’re interested in, you may need a high school diploma, vocational training, or relevant academic qualifications. Some positions may require a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management or a related field.
Experience: The experience requirements vary depending on the position. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply for entry-level roles, while experienced professionals with a background in the hospitality industry are highly valued.
Language Skills: Proficiency in English is generally required for most positions, and knowledge of other languages, such as Arabic or French, can be advantageous.
Work Authorization: Applicants must possess the necessary work authorization to work in the UAE.
Prepare the following documents to streamline your application process:
Updated Resume or CV: Highlight your skills and experiences relevant to the job you’re applying for.
Copies of Academic Qualifications: Include copies of your academic certificates and any relevant certifications.
Passport-Size Photographs: Provide recent passport-size photographs.
Copy of Passport: If applicable, include a copy of your passport with a valid UAE residence visa.
Professional References: If available, attach professional references and letters of recommendation.
Applying for these exciting job opportunities at Sofitel is a straightforward process.
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|One Touch Service Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hostess – Manava
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Security Supervisor
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Kids Club Coordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Talent & Culture – Inspire Participant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping – Inspire Participant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Outlet Manager
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Sous Chef – The World Eatery
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Junior Sous Chef – Maui
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|IT Manager
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Marketing Manager
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Room Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Director of Housekeeping
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Director of Sales & Marketing
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Director of Revenue
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Director of Rooms
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Director of Talent & Culture
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Director of Engineering
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Director of Culinary
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Director of Food & Beverage
|Ras al Khaimah
|Apply Now
|Cost Control Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Junior Sous Chef – The World Eatery
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Director of Marketing
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Chef De Partie – Hong Loong
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|IT Coordinator
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Information Technology Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Head Waiter – Laguna
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sales Coordinator – Russian Speaker
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Commis 1
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Front Desk Agent
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Demi Chef
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Pool Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waiter/Waitress – Brasserie Boulud
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Director of Operations
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|EHS Manager
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Receptionist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Front Office Supervisor
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Front Office Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Doorman
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Executive Housekeeper
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Painter
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Internship
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Banquets Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Events Magnifique Planner
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Food & Beverage Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Electrician
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Team Leader – Engineering
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Outlet Manager – All Day Dining
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Bartender
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Waiter/Waitress – All Day Dining
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hostess – All Day Dining
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Spa Receptionist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Demi Chef de Partie – Brasserie Boulud
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Spa Therapist
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Accounts Executive – Finance
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hostess – Asian Restaurant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|F&B Captain – Asian Restaurant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Bartender – Asian Restaurant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Commis II – Gastro Pub
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Hostess – Laguna
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waiter/Waitress – Porterhouse
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Cost Control Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waiter / Waitress
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Security Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Food & Beverage Hostess
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Director of Marketing & PR Communications
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Bartender – Club Lounge
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waiter/Waitress – Club Lounge
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Barista – Club Lounge
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|F&B Supervisor – Club Lounge
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Club Millesime Supervisor – Front Office
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Maintenance Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Chef de Cuisine – Asian Restaurant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Lobby Lounge Manager – Bijou
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Assistant Housekeeping Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Guest Relations Agent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Sommelier – Fine Dining
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Club Millesime Agent
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Waiter/Waitress – Pool Bar
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Housekeeping Attendant
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Embark on an exciting journey with Sofitel in the UAE, where luxury meets hospitality excellence. Your dream career may just be a few clicks away!
