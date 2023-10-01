Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan & detailed
Sparx released the new Neo X smartphone series, now available in markets. The phone has impressive features and specs.
The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The device has a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.
It comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. The Sparx Neo X includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.
The Sparx Neo X is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan
Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
Sparx Neo X specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
