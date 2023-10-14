Tecno Camon 20 Pro Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The device has a powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 (HIOS 13) system.
The Camon 20 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. The smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery, with 33 W of rapid charging support.
Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan
Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 60,999/-
Tecno Camon 20 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, Doodle edition
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.2Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|32 MP, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 33W wired
