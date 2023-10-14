Tecno Camon 20 Pro Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 20 Pro Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 20 Pro Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 20 Pro Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Camon 20 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The device has a powerful MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The gadget includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 (HIOS 13) system.

The Camon 20 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. The smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery, with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 20 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 60,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPredawn Black, Serenity Blue, Doodle edition
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front32 MP, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 33W wired
