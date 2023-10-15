Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

Tecno Spark 10C price in Pakistan
The Tecno Spark 10C is easily available on the market at an affordable...
The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.
The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a dual back camera setup with an 8MP main sensor and a QVGA secondary sensor, supported by an LED flash. The front camera is a 5MP selfie shooter.
The Pop 5 LTE has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.
The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.
The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan
Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
Tecno Pop 5 LTE specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|Hios
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Deepsea Luster , Ice Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.6Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863 (28nm)
|GPU
|IMG8322
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBV2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.