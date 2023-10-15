Advertisement
Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

Tecno Pop 5 LTE

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.

The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc SC9863 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a dual back camera setup with an 8MP main sensor and a QVGA secondary sensor, supported by an LED flash. The front camera is a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Pop 5 LTE has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Pop 5 LTE specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHios
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsDeepsea Luster , Ice Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU1.6Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863 (28nm)
GPUIMG8322
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 64GB)
CAMERAMainDual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front5 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBV2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

