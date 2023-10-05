Tecno Pova 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Tecno Pova 2 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver exceptional performance and entertainment experiences.

It boasts a large 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, offering vibrant visuals and immersive content consumption.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM, this device ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. The massive 7,000mAh battery provides extended usage without frequent recharging.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP quad-camera setup, which captures detailed photos and videos. The 8MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Pova 2 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and runs on Android 11 with Tecno’s HiOS 7.6 for a seamless user experience.

Advertisement

It’s a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn’t compromise on performance and features.

Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Pova 2 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm Weight 260 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read