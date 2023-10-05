Tecno Pova 2 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Tecno Pova 2 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver exceptional performance and entertainment experiences.
It boasts a large 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, offering vibrant visuals and immersive content consumption.
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and up to 6GB of RAM, this device ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. The massive 7,000mAh battery provides extended usage without frequent recharging.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP quad-camera setup, which captures detailed photos and videos. The 8MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.
The Tecno Pova 2 also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and runs on Android 11 with Tecno’s HiOS 7.6 for a seamless user experience.
It’s a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn’t compromise on performance and features.
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan
The Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-
Tecno Pova 2 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|260 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.