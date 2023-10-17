Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Tecno Spark 10C is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a vibrant 6.6-inch display for a rich visual experience.

The phone is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. With a dual-camera setup, it captures clear photos and videos. The long-lasting battery keeps you connected throughout the day.

The device supports 4G connectivity for fast internet access. It also features expandable storage, providing ample space for your files.

The Tecno Spark 10C is a great choice for those seeking an affordable yet reliable smartphone with a large display, good camera capabilities, and decent performance.

Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 18W wired

Advertisement

