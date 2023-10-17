Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specification
The Tecno Spark 10C is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a vibrant 6.6-inch display for a rich visual experience.
The phone is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. With a dual-camera setup, it captures clear photos and videos. The long-lasting battery keeps you connected throughout the day.
The device supports 4G connectivity for fast internet access. It also features expandable storage, providing ample space for your files.
The Tecno Spark 10C is a great choice for those seeking an affordable yet reliable smartphone with a large display, good camera capabilities, and decent performance.
The Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 18W wired
