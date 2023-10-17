Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 10C is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a vibrant 6.6-inch display for a rich visual experience.

The phone is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. With a dual-camera setup, it captures clear photos and videos. The long-lasting battery keeps you connected throughout the day.

The device supports 4G connectivity for fast internet access. It also features expandable storage, providing ample space for your files.

The Tecno Spark 10C is a great choice for those seeking an affordable yet reliable smartphone with a large display, good camera capabilities, and decent performance.

Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 10C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999/-

Tecno Spark 10C specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 18W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo Y51 price in Pakistan & specification

The Vivo Y51, a mid-range smartphone, is now on the market in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story