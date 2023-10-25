Tecno Spark 20 listed on Google Play Console

PayPal and Stripe to launch in Pakistan soon, confirms IT Minister
A new Tecno Spark series smartphone has been spotted in a Google Play Console listing, offering an early glimpse and essential specifications of the budget-friendly device.
The Spark 20 (KJ5) is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and runs on Android 13. The listing also confirms a display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels, featuring a centered punch hole design.
Another addition to the Tecno Spark series, the Spark Go 2024 with the model number BG6, has recently received certification from Google. This device features a 720 x 1612 pixel resolution display, runs on the Unisoc T606 chipset with 3GB of RAM, and comes pre-installed with Android 13.
