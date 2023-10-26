TikTok takes down 14 million Videos in Pakistan for Breaching Rules

Advertisement In Q2 2023, TikTok deleted over 14 million videos for not following community guidelines.

TikTok’s guidelines prioritize safety and inclusivity for all users across all content categories.

TikTok uses technology and human review to enforce its community guidelines. In the second quarter of 2023, TikTok, the short video social media platform, deleted more than 14 million videos for not adhering to community guidelines.

TikTok published its community guidelines enforcement report for the second quarter of 2023 (April–June) on Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to combat misinformation and maintain a secure and inclusive environment, as stated by the social media company.

The report indicated that 83.6% of the rule-violating videos in Pakistan were taken down before they could be seen by anyone, and about 92.5% of these videos were removed within a day. "The proactive removal rate for Q2 2023 stood at 98.6%. Globally, TikTok also removed 18,823,040 accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, prioritizing the safety of young users," it added.

Advertisement

The report emphasized TikTok‘s continuous dedication to building trust through accountability and ensuring a secure and inclusive atmosphere for its user community.

In the second quarter of the present year, according to TikTok's report, a total of 106,476,032 videos were globally taken down, comprising roughly 0.7% of all the videos uploaded to TikTok. "Out of these, 66,440,775 videos were removed through automated systems, while 6,750,002 videos were restored after review."

During the second quarter, the proactive removal rate was 98.6%.

“TikTok’s community guidelines are designed to foster a safe, inclusive, and authentic experience for all users.” The statement affirmed that these policies are universal and apply to all content categories. TikTok is committed to maintaining uniformity and fairness in its enforcement.

TikTok employs a blend of advanced technology and human review to identify, evaluate, and address content that breaches its community guidelines.

“The quarterly release of the community guidelines enforcement report provides insights into the volume and nature of removed content and accounts, ensuring full transparency.”