Today Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14 October 2023

As per the Karachi Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Karachi for 24K stands at Rs. 172,325 per 10 grams and Rs. 201,000 per tola. It’s important to note that the gold rate in Karachi is subject to fluctuations based on the international market, and as such, it is rarely fixed.

Gold is available in various forms, with 24K being the purest. In addition to 24K, you can also find gold in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K varieties. For those interested in 22K gold, the latest prices in Karachi for 10 grams are Rs. 157,965.

To stay updated with the live gold rates in Karachi for various karats, you can check regularly for the latest updates.

GOLD WEIGHT GOLD PURITY RATE TODAY 10 Grams 24K Rs. 172,325 1 Tola 24K Rs. 201,000 10 Grams 22K Rs. 157,965 1 Tola 22K Rs. 184,298 10 Grams 21K Rs. 150,785 1 Tola 21K Rs. 175,920 10 Grams 20K Rs. 143,605 1 Tola 20K Rs. 167,543 10 Grams 18K Rs. 129,244 1 Tola 18K Rs. 150,789