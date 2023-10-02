Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Vivo V23e is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a remarkable mobile experience. It boasts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, ensuring smooth performance for various tasks and apps.

One of the standout features of the V23e is its exceptional camera system. It sports a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos. The 32-megapixel front camera is perfect for high-quality selfies.

The device also offers 8GB of RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking, and 128GB of storage for ample space for apps and media.

With 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,000mAh battery, the Vivo V23e is a compelling smartphone choice for those seeking a blend of style and performance.

Advertisement

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23e specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 172 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh – Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023 The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone designed to...