Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone designed to...
The Vivo V23e is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a remarkable mobile experience. It boasts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, ensuring smooth performance for various tasks and apps.
One of the standout features of the V23e is its exceptional camera system. It sports a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos. The 32-megapixel front camera is perfect for high-quality selfies.
The device also offers 8GB of RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking, and 128GB of storage for ample space for apps and media.
With 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,000mAh battery, the Vivo V23e is a compelling smartphone choice for those seeking a blend of style and performance.
The Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
