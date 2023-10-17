Advertisement
Vivo V29e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V29e

Vivo, a prominent player in the smartphone industry, has recently introduced its latest offering, the Vivo V29e, to the Pakistani market.

The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a 120 Hz display with an FHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor and a Dimensity 7000 chipset which provides a smooth and seamless multitasking experience.

It comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V29e features a 64-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 50 megapixels.

The device has a battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Vivo V29e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetDimensity 7000 series
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 80W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

