Vivo X90 Pro Plus latest price in USA & specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro series is about to launch, and it will include a Plus model. Let us now discuss this. Vivo’s new X90 Pro Plus will be the first model in this category.

The gadget has a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

The X90 Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. This beast should have more power than ever before to run smoothly.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 12.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in USA

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in the USA is 909 USD Vivo X90 Pro Plus specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~518 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main 1-inch camera sensor , + ultra-wide shooter + 64 MP (telephoto camera), 5x optical zoom, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro -EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.1 NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front, Glass back or Ceramic back or eco leather back, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging