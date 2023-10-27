Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & specification

The Vivo Y02 is now on the market, and it’s affordable, offering some impressive features. It boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
Inside, you’ll find 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and an octa-core processor. The Vivo Y02 has an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front camera for great photos and selfies to capture memories.
It runs on the Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition. Powering the phone is a 5000 mAh battery with 10 W fast charging support.
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
Vivo Y02 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|UI
|Funtouch OS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Cosmic Grey, Orchid Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired
