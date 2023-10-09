Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & detailed – October 2023

The Vivo Y16 is available on the market with impressive features. It comes with a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor.

The gadget has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device has Android 12. Funtouch 12 is preinstalled.

The Vivo Y16 includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.

It comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera is 13 MP with an LED flash and PDAF, while the selfie camera on the phone is 5 MP.

The smartphone’s battery is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 10W.

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan & Specifications The Vivo S1 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a...

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y16 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Drizzling Gold, Stellar Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features live photo, time-lapse, face beauty, Pro mode, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splashproof, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”