Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & detailed – October 2023

Vivo S1 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
The Vivo S1 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a...
The Vivo Y16 is available on the market with impressive features. It comes with a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor.
The gadget has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device has Android 12. Funtouch 12 is preinstalled.
The Vivo Y16 includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.
It comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera is 13 MP with an LED flash and PDAF, while the selfie camera on the phone is 5 MP.
The smartphone’s battery is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 10W.
The Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Drizzling Gold, Stellar Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|live photo, time-lapse, face beauty, Pro mode, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splashproof, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.