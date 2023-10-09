Advertisement
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & detailed – October 2023

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & detailed – October 2023

Articles
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & detailed – October 2023

Vivo Y16

The Vivo Y16 is available on the market with impressive features.  It comes with a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor.

The gadget has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device has Android 12. Funtouch 12 is preinstalled.

The Vivo Y16 includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card in the phone’s card slot.

It comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The primary camera is 13 MP with an LED flash and PDAF, while the selfie camera on the phone is 5 MP.

The smartphone’s battery is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 10W.

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y16 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDrizzling Gold, Stellar Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featureslive photo, time-lapse, face beauty, Pro mode, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplashproof, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

