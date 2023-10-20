Vivo Y17s price in UAE & specs – October 2023

The Vivo Y17s smartphone is now available on the market. The device has impressive features and specs.

It comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, offering vibrant colors and decent viewing angles. It provides a suitable canvas for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor that provides smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.

The phone includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y17s has an 8 MP front camera for high-quality selfies and a dual camera setup on the back with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors.

Advertisement

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 15 W.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023 Introducing the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, a powerful and feature-rich smartphone designed...

Vivo Y17s price in UAE Vivo Y17s Price in UAE is AED 500/- Vivo Y17s specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 163.7 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glitter Purple, Forest Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 700 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 15W wired, Reverse wired Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”