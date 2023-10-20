Advertisement
Vivo Y17s price in UAE & specs – October 2023

Vivo Y17s

The Vivo Y17s smartphone is now available on the market. The device has impressive features and specs.

It comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, offering vibrant colors and decent viewing angles. It provides a suitable canvas for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor that provides smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.

The phone includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y17s has an 8 MP front camera for high-quality selfies and a dual camera setup on the back with 50 MP and 2 MP sensors.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 15 W.

Vivo Y17s price in UAE

Vivo Y17s Price in UAE is AED 500/-

Vivo Y17s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions163.7 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlitter Purple, Forest Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features700 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 15W wired, Reverse wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
