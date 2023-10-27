Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has consistently aimed to provide consumers with innovative and feature-rich devices that cater to various needs and budgets. The Vivo Y200 is one such offering that has garnered attention in the Pakistani market.
The phone boasts a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, offering vibrant colors and decent viewing angles. It provides a suitable canvas for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.
The Vivo Y200 has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor providing smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.
The device includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While the storage capacity may be sufficient for many users, it is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to store more photos, videos, and apps.
The Vivo Y200 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. The camera system offers various modes and features to enhance your photography experience. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 94,999/-
Vivo Y200 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android OS 13
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|7.69mm in thickness
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, glass back, IP54, dust and water resistant, Color changing back panel color, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
|– Fast battery 44W
