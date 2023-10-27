Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has consistently aimed to provide consumers with innovative and feature-rich devices that cater to various needs and budgets. The Vivo Y200 is one such offering that has garnered attention in the Pakistani market.

The phone boasts a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, offering vibrant colors and decent viewing angles. It provides a suitable canvas for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The Vivo Y200 has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor providing smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.

The device includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While the storage capacity may be sufficient for many users, it is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to store more photos, videos, and apps.

The Vivo Y200 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. The camera system offers various modes and features to enhance your photography experience. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 44 W.

Advertisement

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 94,999/-

Vivo Y200 specifications

BUILD OS Android OS 13 UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 7.69mm in thickness Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 GHz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front , glass back, IP54, dust and water resistant, Color changing back panel color, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast battery 44W

Advertisement