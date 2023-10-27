Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement

Vivo has consistently aimed to provide consumers with innovative and feature-rich devices that cater to various needs and budgets. The Vivo Y200 is one such offering that has garnered attention in the Pakistani market.

The phone boasts a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, offering vibrant colors and decent viewing angles. It provides a suitable canvas for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The Vivo Y200  has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor providing smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.

The device includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While the storage capacity may be sufficient for many users, it is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to store more photos, videos, and apps.

The Vivo Y200 features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front-facing camera. The camera system offers various modes and features to enhance your photography experience. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 44 W.

Advertisement

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 94,999/-

Vivo Y200 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid OS 13
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions7.69mm in thickness
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.4 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 4 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, glass back, IP54, dust and water resistant, Color changing back panel color, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
– Fast battery 44W

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story