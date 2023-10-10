Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Vivo Y21 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. It has 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot for additional space.

The Vivo Y21 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing for decent photography. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera.

The phone runs on Android 11 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1, providing a user-friendly interface. It also has a 5000mAh battery to keep you powered throughout the day. The Vivo Y21 is a good choice for those seeking a budget smartphone with essential features.

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,699/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

