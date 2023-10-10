Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Vivo Y21 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. It has 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot for additional space.

The Vivo Y21 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing for decent photography. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera.

The phone runs on Android 11 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1, providing a user-friendly interface. It also has a 5000mAh battery to keep you powered throughout the day. The Vivo Y21 is a good choice for those seeking a budget smartphone with essential features.

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,699/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

