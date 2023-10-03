Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan – October 2023

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023
Vivo Y35 is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a 6.58-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The Vivo Y35 features a three-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP front-facing camera.
It runs the FuntouchOS 12 operating system based on Android 11.
The phone has a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
Vivo Y35 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Dawn Gold, Agate Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
