Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Special Features

The Vivo Y36 has become available for purchase in the market, showcasing a range of appealing features for potential buyers to consider. The smartphone operates on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, coupled with a robust 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, ensuring a dependable and responsive performance.

With a substantial 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the Vivo Y36 provides ample room to conveniently download and retain a substantial collection of useful data and files, meeting the storage needs of modern users.

The device is equipped with a sizeable 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, boasting an impressive 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a notable refresh rate of 90 Hz. This combination translates to a visually pleasing and smooth display experience, catering to various entertainment and task-related activities.

Shifting focus to its photographic capabilities, the Vivo Y36 is outfitted with a triple camera setup on its rear. The primary camera commands a noteworthy 50 MP resolution, ensuring the capture of detailed and high-quality images. On the front end, the device features a 16 MP camera, enabling users to snap clear and vibrant selfies.

To sustain its operations, the gadget relies on a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, fortified with the support of 44 W rapid charging. This powerful combination ensures prolonged usage periods and swift charging times, promoting enhanced user convenience and uninterrupted experiences.

Advertisement

In conclusion, the Vivo Y36 has entered the market, offering a host of impressive attributes. Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, the phone showcases ample RAM and storage capacity. Its 6.64-inch display exhibits a vibrant 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. With a triple camera setup and a formidable battery supported by rapid charging, the Vivo Y36 presents itself as a competitive smartphone choice.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging Advertisement Also Read Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specification Vivo Y35 is easily available for purchase on the market with great features....