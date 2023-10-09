Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & specification
Vivo Y35 is easily available for purchase on the market with great features....
The Vivo Y36 has become available for purchase in the market, showcasing a range of appealing features for potential buyers to consider. The smartphone operates on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, coupled with a robust 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, ensuring a dependable and responsive performance.
With a substantial 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the Vivo Y36 provides ample room to conveniently download and retain a substantial collection of useful data and files, meeting the storage needs of modern users.
The device is equipped with a sizeable 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, boasting an impressive 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a notable refresh rate of 90 Hz. This combination translates to a visually pleasing and smooth display experience, catering to various entertainment and task-related activities.
Shifting focus to its photographic capabilities, the Vivo Y36 is outfitted with a triple camera setup on its rear. The primary camera commands a noteworthy 50 MP resolution, ensuring the capture of detailed and high-quality images. On the front end, the device features a 16 MP camera, enabling users to snap clear and vibrant selfies.
To sustain its operations, the gadget relies on a non-removable 5000 mAh battery, fortified with the support of 44 W rapid charging. This powerful combination ensures prolonged usage periods and swift charging times, promoting enhanced user convenience and uninterrupted experiences.
In conclusion, the Vivo Y36 has entered the market, offering a host of impressive attributes. Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, the phone showcases ample RAM and storage capacity. Its 6.64-inch display exhibits a vibrant 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. With a triple camera setup and a formidable battery supported by rapid charging, the Vivo Y36 presents itself as a competitive smartphone choice.
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
