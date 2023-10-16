Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
The Oppo A18 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display. The...
The Vivo Y76, the latest addition to their Y-series, embodies this ethos by striking a balance between price and features. With its budget-friendly price tag and impressive specifications, the Vivo Y76 has swiftly caught the attention of consumers in the United Arab Emirates.
The Vivo Y76 features an attractive and sleek design. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is sharp and vivid, ensuring an enjoyable experience for browsing, multimedia consumption, and gaming.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. This hardware combination delivers smooth multitasking and responsive performance for a wide range of applications.
The device comes with 128GB of onboard storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and more. Plus, it supports expandable storage via a microSD card, which is a convenient feature for those who need extra storage capacity.
The Vivo Y76 boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera. The camera system produces high-quality photos and videos, making it a reliable choice for photography enthusiasts and casual users alike.
The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that ensures extended usage without frequent recharging. It also supports 18W fast charging, so you can quickly juice up your device when needed.
Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE is around 889 AED.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2021, November 23
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, November 23
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75 x 7.8 mm (6.45 x 2.95 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 460 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, Funtouch 12
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4100 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|44W wired, 70% in 32 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.