Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Vivo Y76 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 700 processor.

The device includes a 5000mAh,non-removable battery.

The Vivo Y76, the latest addition to their Y-series, embodies this ethos by striking a balance between price and features. With its budget-friendly price tag and impressive specifications, the Vivo Y76 has swiftly caught the attention of consumers in the United Arab Emirates.

The Vivo Y76 features an attractive and sleek design. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is sharp and vivid, ensuring an enjoyable experience for browsing, multimedia consumption, and gaming.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. This hardware combination delivers smooth multitasking and responsive performance for a wide range of applications.

The device comes with 128GB of onboard storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and more. Plus, it supports expandable storage via a microSD card, which is a convenient feature for those who need extra storage capacity.

The Vivo Y76 boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera. The camera system produces high-quality photos and videos, making it a reliable choice for photography enthusiasts and casual users alike.

The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that ensures extended usage without frequent recharging. It also supports 18W fast charging, so you can quickly juice up your device when needed.

Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE

Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE is around 889 AED.

Vivo Y76 specifications

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2021, November 23 Status Available. Released 2021, November 23

BODY Dimensions 163.8 x 75 x 7.8 mm (6.45 x 2.95 x 0.31 in) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 460 nits (typ) Size 6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 11, Funtouch 12 Chipset Mediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC2

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4100 mAh, non-removable Charging 44W wired, 70% in 32 min (advertised)

