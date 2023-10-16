Advertisement
Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
  • The Vivo Y76 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 700 processor.
  • The device includes a 5000mAh,non-removable battery.
The Vivo Y76, the latest addition to their Y-series, embodies this ethos by striking a balance between price and features. With its budget-friendly price tag and impressive specifications, the Vivo Y76 has swiftly caught the attention of consumers in the United Arab Emirates.

The Vivo Y76 features an attractive and sleek design. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is sharp and vivid, ensuring an enjoyable experience for browsing, multimedia consumption, and gaming.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. This hardware combination delivers smooth multitasking and responsive performance for a wide range of applications.

The device comes with 128GB of onboard storage, providing ample space for apps, photos, videos, and more. Plus, it supports expandable storage via a microSD card, which is a convenient feature for those who need extra storage capacity.

The Vivo Y76 boasts a triple-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16 MP selfie camera. The camera system produces high-quality photos and videos, making it a reliable choice for photography enthusiasts and casual users alike.

The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that ensures extended usage without frequent recharging. It also supports 18W fast charging, so you can quickly juice up your device when needed.

Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE

Vivo Y76 latest Price in UAE is around 889 AED.

Vivo Y76 specifications

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2021, November 23
StatusAvailable. Released 2021, November 23
BODYDimensions163.8 x 75 x 7.8 mm (6.45 x 2.95 x 0.31 in)
Weight175 g (6.17 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMHybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD, 460 nits (typ)
Size6.58 inches, 104.3 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 11, Funtouch 12
ChipsetMediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal128GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Video1080p@30fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
PositioningGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
RadioFM radio
USBUSB Type-C, OTG
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4100 mAh, non-removable
Charging44W wired, 70% in 32 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

