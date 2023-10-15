Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tech giant Vivo recently launched the Y78 smartphone series, with many exciting features set to be unveiled soon, including its release in Pakistan.

The device has a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 619.

The Vivo Y78 is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup, including a 64MP rear camera and two 2MP camera sensors, as well as a 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 87,999/-

Vivo Y78 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFlare Black, Dreamy Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, IP54, dust and splash resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

