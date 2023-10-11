Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan & specifications

Tech giant Vivo recently launched the Y78 smartphone series, with many exciting features set to be unveiled soon, including its release in Pakistan.

The device has a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 619.

The Vivo Y78 is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup, including a 64MP rear camera and two 2MP camera sensors, as well as a 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 87,999/-

Vivo Y78 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Flare Black, Dreamy Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, IP54, dust and splash resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W wired

