Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & specs – October 2023
The Vivo Y02 is now available on the market at an affordable price with...
Tech giant Vivo recently launched the Y78 smartphone series, with many exciting features set to be unveiled soon, including its release in Pakistan.
The device has a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 619.
The Vivo Y78 is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup, including a 64MP rear camera and two 2MP camera sensors, as well as a 16MP front-facing selfie camera.
The smartphone has a 6.78-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The gadget’s battery is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo Y78 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 87,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.8 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Flare Black, Dreamy Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c), GALILEO (E1), QZSS (L1)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, IP54, dust and splash resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.