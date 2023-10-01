WhatsApp is adding a new feature to make replying to messages easier: Here’s how it works

A recent online report indicates that WhatsApp is introducing a new reply feature, specifically for responding quickly to images, videos, and GIFs. This feature is currently available for Android beta testers, requiring users to update to version 2.23.20.20 to access it.

According to the report, the new reply bar becomes visible when you view images or videos in a conversation after updating to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. To check if this feature is available for your WhatsApp account, simply open any image, video, or GIF, and the reply bar should appear.

The report highlights that the reply bar enables users to swiftly respond to specific media within a chat without closing the current screen. This makes it easier to maintain the conversation’s flow and context. The reply bar is also accessible when viewing images, videos, and GIFs within the media screen in the chat info section, enhancing the overall user experience by reducing unnecessary interruptions.

WhatsApp has announced that it will discontinue support for certain older Android and iPhone devices starting from October 24, 2023. This decision is part of WhatsApp’s effort to focus its resources on supporting the latest operating systems and technological advancements. Users with unsupported operating systems will receive notifications and reminders to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp.