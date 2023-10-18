WhatsApp Rolls Out Passkey Feature for Android Users

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023
WhatsApp enhances Android user security with a new feature, offering device-based authentication methods for account access. This includes options like facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or a personal PIN, in addition to the existing two-factor authentication (2FA) for improved privacy and security.
Following thorough beta testing on WhatsApp, this feature is now being extended to a wider Android user base. It offers users greater flexibility in safeguarding their accounts, combining convenient and quick access with strong security measures.
At this time, there’s no confirmation of a comparable feature for iOS users, so iPhone users might have to wait to experience this security improvement.
It’s important to highlight that this update reflects WhatsApp‘s commitment to prioritizing user privacy and security, addressing rising concerns about digital privacy and data protection amidst growing cyber threats.
Android users now have the flexibility to choose the authentication method that suits them best, providing added assurance that their WhatsApp data and conversations are strongly safeguarded.
