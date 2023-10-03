WhatsApp to release long-awaited update soon

WhatsApp is working on an official iPad app.

The app is currently in beta testing and not available to the general public.

WhatsApp has not officially confirmed the release of the iPad app yet.

WhatsApp was initially created for smartphones, then became accessible on computers, but iPad users have been missing an official app.

While iPad users can currently use WhatsApp through the Safari browser, many have voiced their frustration about the lack of a dedicated app for their devices.

Users on social media have expressed their grievances, with one tweet asking, “Why isn’t there WhatsApp for iPad? If you have a desktop app, then what’s really stopping you?”

Images from the app, tailored for the broader iPad screen, have been spotted on WABetaInfo, a website recognized for keeping tabs on WhatsApp updates.

As per WABetaInfo, a beta edition of the iPad-compatible app is currently accessible to beta testers via the TestFlight application.

The iPad screen screenshots confirm that testing is still in progress, but it’s important to note that the app is still in the beta stage and not available to the general public.

TestFlight, an online service owned by Apple, serves the purpose of installing and testing new apps. However, it’s currently limited to developers who are part of the iOS Developer Program.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, iPad users have shown their enthusiasm for the possible release, expressing their excitement on various social media platforms.

