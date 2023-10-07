World’s first AI-powered island gets the green light to be built

The world’s first AI-powered island was built in Belgium.

Princess Elisabeth Island links Belgium’s grid with UK and Danish wind farms.

The island will boost offshore wind capacity, aiding Belgium’s renewable energy goals.

Belgium’s transmission system operator, Elia, has reached a significant milestone by gaining approval for the creation of Princess Elisabeth Island. This pioneering project will be the world’s first AI-powered island.

Located 45 kilometers offshore, it will serve as a crucial energy hub, connecting Belgium’s onshore electricity grid with expanding wind farms and interconnectors from the UK and Denmark, marking a significant step towards the future of energy.

This bold project represents Belgium’s strong commitment to accelerating the transition to clean energy. By utilizing advanced technology and its strategic offshore location, the island will play a crucial role in enhancing offshore wind power capacity.

Belgium’s goal is to substantially increase its renewable energy production, ultimately making a meaningful contribution to a cleaner and more sustainable energy environment.

Furthermore, the creation of energy islands such as Princess Elisabeth Island represents a significant shift in energy infrastructure, departing from conventional methods. Belgium’s incorporation of artificial intelligence into the island’s functions demonstrates a commitment to utilizing advanced technology for efficient energy management and distribution.

This shift aligns with the worldwide necessity to decrease carbon emissions and address climate change impacts, positioning Belgium as a leader in the transition towards green energy.

