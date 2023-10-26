Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
X Releases an Initial Edition of Audio and Video Calling

X Releases an Initial Edition of Audio and Video Calling

Articles
Advertisement
X Releases an Initial Edition of Audio and Video Calling

X Releases an Initial Edition of Audio and Video Calling

Advertisement
  • X is rolling out a new audio and video calling feature for early release.
  • The feature is available on iOS, Android, and personal computers.
  • To disable the feature, go to Settings in Direct Messages and turn off calling.
Advertisement

Musk posted instructions for enabling the new “early release” of audio and video calling on X.

This addition comes after several changes to the platform’s core experience since Musk assumed leadership of the social media company nearly a year ago.

Following the rebranding of Twitter as X, Musk has openly discussed his intentions to reshape the platform into an all-encompassing super-app, providing a range of services such as messaging, social networking, and peer-to-peer payments.

Back in August, Musk hinted that users wouldn’t need a phone number to use these features, which will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and personal computers.

How to disable it:

When users open X, some of them receive a notification that says, “Audio and video calls are now available!” This notification also provides instructions on how to set up call preferences, which can be found in the Direct Messages section.

Advertisement

Also Read

WhatsApp will no longer support Android KitKat
WhatsApp will no longer support Android KitKat

WhatsApp prioritizes broad accessibility across operating systems and versions due to its...

To reject incoming calls on X, users can go to their Direct Messages and find the Settings menu, which is marked with a gear icon.

At this point, they can turn off the calling feature. Conversely, for those who want to keep this feature, there’s an option to receive calls from verified users, contacts in their address book, or individuals they follow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story