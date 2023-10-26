X Releases an Initial Edition of Audio and Video Calling

WhatsApp will no longer support Android KitKat
Musk posted instructions for enabling the new “early release” of audio and video calling on X.
This addition comes after several changes to the platform’s core experience since Musk assumed leadership of the social media company nearly a year ago.
Following the rebranding of Twitter as X, Musk has openly discussed his intentions to reshape the platform into an all-encompassing super-app, providing a range of services such as messaging, social networking, and peer-to-peer payments.
Back in August, Musk hinted that users wouldn’t need a phone number to use these features, which will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android, and personal computers.
When users open X, some of them receive a notification that says, “Audio and video calls are now available!” This notification also provides instructions on how to set up call preferences, which can be found in the Direct Messages section.
To reject incoming calls on X, users can go to their Direct Messages and find the Settings menu, which is marked with a gear icon.
At this point, they can turn off the calling feature. Conversely, for those who want to keep this feature, there’s an option to receive calls from verified users, contacts in their address book, or individuals they follow.
