Xiaomi 12T price in UAE and features – Oct 2023

  • The Xiaomi 12T is the latest smartphone from Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant.
  • The phone has a 120 Hz AMOLED display with a high refresh rate for fluid and vibrant visuals.
  • The device has a substantial battery capacity with fast charging capabilities.
Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant known for its innovative and feature-rich smartphones, is back with another impressive addition to its lineup: the Xiaomi 12T. Packed with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to delivering top-tier performance, the Xiaomi 12T is generating considerable buzz among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in the United Arab Emirates.

The Xiaomi 12T boasts a remarkable AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. This translates to fluid and vibrant visuals, ensuring a smoother and more immersive viewing experience. The display quality is sure to make videos, games, and daily tasks more enjoyable.

Powering the Xiaomi 12T is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most advanced and powerful processors on the market. The device is designed to handle demanding applications and tasks with ease, providing exceptional speed and responsiveness.

Xiaomi has a track record of delivering impressive camera systems, and the Xiaomi 12T is no exception. It features a triple-camera setup with a high-resolution primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This versatile camera system ensures that you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The Xiaomi 12T is equipped with a substantial battery capacity that promises all-day usage without the need for frequent recharging. Fast charging capabilities allow you to quickly replenish the battery when needed.

Xiaomi 12T price in UAE

Xiaomi 12T price in the UAE is around 1,623 AED

Xiaomi 12T key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Silver, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMain108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 120W, 100% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

