Xiaomi 12T price in UAE and features – Oct 2023

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant known for its innovative and feature-rich smartphones, is back with another impressive addition to its lineup: the Xiaomi 12T. Packed with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to delivering top-tier performance, the Xiaomi 12T is generating considerable buzz among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in the United Arab Emirates.
The Xiaomi 12T boasts a remarkable AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. This translates to fluid and vibrant visuals, ensuring a smoother and more immersive viewing experience. The display quality is sure to make videos, games, and daily tasks more enjoyable.
Powering the Xiaomi 12T is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most advanced and powerful processors on the market. The device is designed to handle demanding applications and tasks with ease, providing exceptional speed and responsiveness.
Xiaomi has a track record of delivering impressive camera systems, and the Xiaomi 12T is no exception. It features a triple-camera setup with a high-resolution primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This versatile camera system ensures that you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.
The Xiaomi 12T is equipped with a substantial battery capacity that promises all-day usage without the need for frequent recharging. Fast charging capabilities allow you to quickly replenish the battery when needed.
Xiaomi 12T price in the UAE is around 1,623 AED
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W, 100% in 19 min (advertised)
