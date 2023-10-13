Xiaomi 12T price in UAE and features – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi 12T is the latest smartphone from Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant.

The phone has a 120 Hz AMOLED display with a high refresh rate for fluid and vibrant visuals.

The device has a substantial battery capacity with fast charging capabilities.

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant known for its innovative and feature-rich smartphones, is back with another impressive addition to its lineup: the Xiaomi 12T. Packed with cutting-edge technology and a commitment to delivering top-tier performance, the Xiaomi 12T is generating considerable buzz among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados in the United Arab Emirates.

The Xiaomi 12T boasts a remarkable AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. This translates to fluid and vibrant visuals, ensuring a smoother and more immersive viewing experience. The display quality is sure to make videos, games, and daily tasks more enjoyable.

Powering the Xiaomi 12T is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most advanced and powerful processors on the market. The device is designed to handle demanding applications and tasks with ease, providing exceptional speed and responsiveness.

Xiaomi has a track record of delivering impressive camera systems, and the Xiaomi 12T is no exception. It features a triple-camera setup with a high-resolution primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. This versatile camera system ensures that you can capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The Xiaomi 12T is equipped with a substantial battery capacity that promises all-day usage without the need for frequent recharging. Fast charging capabilities allow you to quickly replenish the battery when needed.

Xiaomi 12T price in UAE

Xiaomi 12T price in the UAE is around 1,623 AED

Xiaomi 12T key specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Silver, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 68B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 Pixels (~446 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main 108 MP, f/1.7, 83.6° (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.47 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 120W, 100% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”