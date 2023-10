Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan & Specification

Advertisement

The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage space. The Xiaomi 13T Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and an octa-core processor.The device feature a triple camera system with 50.3 MP, 50 MP, and 50 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing camera. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 120 W.

Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999/-

Xiaomi 13T Pro specifications