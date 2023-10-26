Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro Unveiled with HyperOS and improved Leica cameras

The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro are now available with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Leica cameras, design, and HyperOS.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a flat metal side with a glossy mirrored finish and a symmetrical design.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a new “Light Hunter 900” sensor with a custom Leica Summilux lens.

As anticipated, Xiaomi introduced the 14 series today, showcasing the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, upgraded Leica-branded primary cameras, a fresh design, and Xiaomi’s new HyperOS.

Xiaomi 14 Pro

The Xiaomi 14 Pro departs from the curved edges seen in its predecessor, opting for a flat metal side with a glossy mirrored finish. The device boasts a symmetrical design, and both glass panels slightly taper at the edges. The camera module is placed on a metal bezel featuring a Parisian hobnail texture.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro, being the larger model, features a 6.73-inch 1440×3200 px 12-bit LTPO OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which closely resembles the specifications of the 13 Pro. Notably, this panel can achieve a remarkable brightness of up to 3,000 nits and is protected by Xiaomi Longjing Glass. Xiaomi also points out that the bezels surrounding the display are slimmer.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro will be available in black, white, rock green, and a unique Titanium Special Edition, featuring a matte titanium alloy side.

Xiaomi has replaced the 1-inch type sensor in the 14 Pro with a new sensor named the “Light Hunter 900,” paired with a custom Leica Summilux lens. The sensor is a 50 MP 1/1.31″ with a 1.2 μm pixel size and an impressive 13.5 EV dynamic range. The custom 23-mm lens features a variable aperture, ranging from f/1.42 at its widest to f/4.0 when closed. While the sensor is approximately 44% smaller than the 1-inch type sensor used in last year’s 13 Pro, this new lens is roughly 80% brighter, resulting in a nearly unchanged overall light-gathering capacity.

Next, there’s the 75 mm f/2.0 floating telephoto camera, which appears to be carried over from last year’s Xiaomi 13 Pro, allowing for close-up photography as close as 10 cm. This camera will take 40 MP standard photos and 50 MP portrait mode shots. The third camera is a 50 MP f/2.2 14 mm ultrawide camera with the ability to capture macro shots as close as 5 cm.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, manufactured using TSMC’s 4 nm process. This chipset is combined with either 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB using UFS 4.0. The phone has a 4,880 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 120 W via a wired connection and 50 W wirelessly.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is available for pre-order in China with color options of black, white, and rock green. It comes in three configurations: 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage, 16 GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage, and 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB of storage. The prices are CNY 4,999 (approximately €650 or INR 57,000), CNY 5,499 (about €710 or INR 62,500), and CNY 5,999 (around €780 or INR 68,700), respectively.

Xiaomi 14

Now, turning our attention to the Xiaomi 14, it’s a notable addition to the somewhat lacking compact flagship category. It adopts the new symmetrical design found in the Pro model, although it’s worth mentioning that the previous Xiaomi 13 already featured a flat-edged frame with sharper corners.

In reality, the Xiaomi 14 maintains virtually the same dimensions as its forerunner, measuring 152.8 mm in length, 71.5 mm in width, and 8.20 mm in thickness. The new phone is available in two variations: a glass version weighing 193 g and a lighter nano-leather model weighing 188 g.

The screen remains at a 6.36-inch size, but it’s now an improved 1200×2670 px LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

The cameras on the smaller Xiaomi 14 may look the same as those on the 14 Pro, but there are some slight distinctions. The 50MP primary camera uses the same 1/1.31″ “Light Hunter” sensor with 1.2 μm pixels, although the top lens is a fixed-aperture 23 mm f/1.6 unit. The 75 mm floating telephoto lens remains the same, but the 50 MP 14 mm ultrawide appears to lack autofocus and, as a result, macro capabilities.

The Xiaomi 14 runs on the identical Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering options of 8 GB, 12 GB, or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and the same selection of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is equipped with a 4,610 mAh battery that supports 90 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 14 is currently available for pre-order, with prices starting at CNY 3,999 (approximately €520 or INR 45,800) for the 8/256GB variant, CNY 4,299 (around €560 or INR 49,000) for the 12/256GB model, CNY 4,599 (approximately €600 or INR 52,300) for the 16/512GB version, and CNY 4,999 (about €700 or INR 57,200) for the top-tier 16GB/1TB model.

