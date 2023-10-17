Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi, a leading technology company, is preparing to launch its new 14 series in both local and global markets. The phone has amazing features and specs.

The gadget has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Xiaomi 14 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone features a three-camera setup, comprising three 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP sensors, delivering excellent photo quality. Additionally, it comes with a single 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/- Xiaomi 14 specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.2 GHz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging