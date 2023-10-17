Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi’s MIUI 15 to Debut on Redmi Note 13 and Xiaomi 14 series
Xiaomi fans have something to look forward to as the company gears...
Xiaomi, a leading technology company, is preparing to launch its new 14 series in both local and global markets. The phone has amazing features and specs.
The gadget has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The Xiaomi 14 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone features a three-camera setup, comprising three 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP sensors, delivering excellent photo quality. Additionally, it comes with a single 32 MP selfie camera.
The Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 14 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 153,999/-
Xiaomi 14 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.2 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
