Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Xiaomi 14 Pro

The Xiaomi 14 Pro will soon be available on the market. The device has impressive features and specs.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is an Adreno 740.

The smartphone includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone operating system is Android 13 and the device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs.183,999/-

Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.2 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesLeica lens, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@30/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 Ms, 720p@120fps, HDR10+)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

