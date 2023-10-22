Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Pro will soon be available on the market. The device has impressive features and specs. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is an Adreno 740.

The device includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space. The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.The phone operating system is Android 13 and the device has a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan Advertisement Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs.183,999/- Xiaomi 14 Pro specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 64 MP + 64 MP, LED Flash Features Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@30/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 Ms, 720p@120fps, HDR10+) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market dependent), Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging, Fast wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+ Advertisement Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”