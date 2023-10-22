Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a stylish and lightweight smartphone that offers an impressive blend of features.

It boasts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant visuals and deep contrast. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and up to 6GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

The device excels in the camera department, featuring a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera.

It’s capable of capturing detailed photos and high-quality videos. The Mi 11 Lite is remarkably slim and lightweight, making it easy to handle and carry.

With a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it keeps you going all day. MIUI on top of Android offers a user-friendly experience.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a great choice for those seeking an elegant, feature-rich, and lightweight smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE is AED 1,199.00/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm
Weight157 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBoba Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″ HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications
Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story