Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a stylish and lightweight smartphone that offers an impressive blend of features.

It boasts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant visuals and deep contrast. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and up to 6GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

The device excels in the camera department, featuring a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera.

It’s capable of capturing detailed photos and high-quality videos. The Mi 11 Lite is remarkably slim and lightweight, making it easy to handle and carry.

With a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging, it keeps you going all day. MIUI on top of Android offers a user-friendly experience.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is a great choice for those seeking an elegant, feature-rich, and lightweight smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price in UAE is AED 1,199.00/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Boba Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″ HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, 720p@120fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4250 mAh – Fast charging 33W

