Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the Mi 11 Ultra, an enhanced iteration of last year’s Mi 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will soon be hitting the market.
It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with a robust 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device is equipped with an Adreno 660 GPU.
This gadget features a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display that delivers an impressive 1440 x 3200 pixel resolution and boasts a high 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The Mi 11 Ultra offers a choice of 8 or 12 GB of RAM and comes with internal storage options of 128 or 256 GB.
To keep you connected and powered throughout the day, this smartphone is fueled by a 5000 mAh battery that supports rapid charging at 67 W.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 149,999/-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|234 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.81 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, 1.1 inches AMOLED selfie display, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardon), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.