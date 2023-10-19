Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & specs







Xiaomi recently launched the budget-friendly Poco C65 smartphone series, designed to offer users a powerful yet affordable option.

It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

The Poco C65 features a 64 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup with an LED flashlight. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera under the waterdrop notch for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C65 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 Pixels (~329 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

