Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
Xiaomi recently launched the budget-friendly Poco C65 smartphone series, designed to offer users a powerful yet affordable option.
It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.
The Poco C65 features a 64 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup with an LED flashlight. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera under the waterdrop notch for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 Pixels (~329 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
