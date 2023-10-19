Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi recently launched the budget-friendly Poco C65 smartphone series, designed to offer users a powerful yet affordable option.

It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G57 MC2.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.

The Poco C65 features a 64 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera setup with an LED flashlight. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera under the waterdrop notch for capturing selfies and videos. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C65 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C65 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 Pixels (~329 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

