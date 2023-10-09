Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a versatile smartphone designed to deliver a compelling user experience. Its key features include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor and up to 4GB of RAM, it handles multitasking and gaming with ease.

The device offers ample storage options, with configurations of up to 128GB, expandable via a microSD card. It boasts a versatile quad-camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors for macro and depth photography. The 13MP front camera captures stunning selfies.

The Redmi Note 11 houses a 5000mAh battery for extended usage and supports 33W fast charging. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android, offering a smooth and customized user interface.

With 5G connectivity and a sleek design, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a well-rounded smartphone at an affordable price point.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits , 1000 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection , Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

